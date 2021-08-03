Inadvertently, McDonald’s created a horrible PS5 controller It was exposed to the entire world

McDonald’s Australia created a customized PlayStation 5 DualSense controller as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. Unfortunately, it was not able to finish the design phase.

McDonald’s Australia said in an IGN statement that the image had been provided in error to media and that there was no commercial relationship between McDonald’s Australia, Sony PlayStation.

- Advertisement -

Controllers featured a McDonald’s motif, including Big Mac and Fries. They were also covered in yellow buttons and an enormous McDonald’s logo on the touchpad.

McDonald’s Australia had previously stated to PressStart that Sony PlayStation did not authorize the use of the controller’s controller for promotional material related to the Stream Week event. We apologize for the inconvenience. The McDonald’s Stream Week event has been postponed. Sony PlayStation controllers won’t be part of the giveaway.

This giveaway is a result of a collaboration between a few Australian Twitch streamers, who were to give away 50 controllers as well as a McDonald’s 50th Birthday hoodie.

Livestreams Giveaways will continue, but without the controller.

- Advertisement -

It’s probably for my benefit that this didn’t see the light of the day.