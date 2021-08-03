Quantcast
Liverpool ‘eye surprise PS21m Arnaut Danjuma transfer swoop’ To increase attacking options

Liverpool 'eye surprise PS21m Arnaut Danjuma transfer swoop' To increase attacking options

According to Spanish surprise reports, Liverpool may be interested in Bournemouth’s forward Arnaut Danjuma. According to surprise reports in Spain, the Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma was one of the most impressive players in last year’s Championship. He scored 17 goals in 35 games for the Cherries in their unsuccessful promotion bid.

Danjuma, who came from Club Brugge to join the club in 2019, struggled in the Premier League.

Due to injuries, the 24-year-old did not play more than 14 games and was unable to score a goal in the top flight.

He was able to make a change at the dugout and Danjuma became his most successful career to-date.

Marca from Spain claims Liverpool could sign the attacker this summer.

Wolfsburg was also interested in the window earlier.

Liverpool is looking for a forward and want more competition.

Before Donyell Malen joined Borussia Dortmund, he was a fan.

Jurgen Klopp wishes to have additional cover for Sadio Mae and Mohamed Salah, when they went on their African Cup of Nations trip in January.

Liverpool could receive a decent offer if Xherdan Shahiri leaves the club.

Lazio is believed to be interested, while Divock Origi’s PS20m price tag may have scared off potential buyers.

After his loan spell at Southampton, Takumi Minamino will likely stay at Anfield.

If Klopp does not bring in an attacker, Harvey Elliott could be available in Klopp’s squad.

