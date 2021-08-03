Liverpool ‘eye surprise PS21m Arnaut Danjuma transfer swoop’ To increase attacking options

According to Spanish surprise reports, Liverpool may be interested in Bournemouth’s forward Arnaut Danjuma. According to surprise reports in Spain, the Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma was one of the most impressive players in last year’s Championship. He scored 17 goals in 35 games for the Cherries in their unsuccessful promotion bid.
Danjuma, who came from Club Brugge to join the club in 2019, struggled in the Premier League.
Due to injuries, the 24-year-old did not play more than 14 games and was unable to score a goal in the top flight.
He was able to make a change at the dugout and Danjuma became his most successful career to-date.
Marca from Spain claims Liverpool could sign the attacker this summer.
JUST IN: Arsenal offers a swap deal and open bidding on James Maddison’s Arsenal contract
Wolfsburg was also interested in the window earlier.
Liverpool is looking for a forward and want more competition.
Before Donyell Malen joined Borussia Dortmund, he was a fan.
Jurgen Klopp wishes to have additional cover for Sadio Mae and Mohamed Salah, when they went on their African Cup of Nations trip in January.
Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club’s season? Get it in your email and in your letters. __S.13__
Liverpool could receive a decent offer if Xherdan Shahiri leaves the club.
Lazio is believed to be interested, while Divock Origi’s PS20m price tag may have scared off potential buyers.
After his loan spell at Southampton, Takumi Minamino will likely stay at Anfield.
If Klopp does not bring in an attacker, Harvey Elliott could be available in Klopp’s squad.
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 16:18:11 +0000