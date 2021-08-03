Liverpool ‘eye surprise PS21m Arnaut Danjuma transfer swoop’ To increase attacking options

According to Spanish surprise reports, Liverpool may be interested in Bournemouth’s forward Arnaut Danjuma. According to surprise reports in Spain, the Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma was one of the most impressive players in last year’s Championship. He scored 17 goals in 35 games for the Cherries in their unsuccessful promotion bid.

Danjuma, who came from Club Brugge to join the club in 2019, struggled in the Premier League.

Due to injuries, the 24-year-old did not play more than 14 games and was unable to score a goal in the top flight.

He was able to make a change at the dugout and Danjuma became his most successful career to-date.

Marca from Spain claims Liverpool could sign the attacker this summer.

