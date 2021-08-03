Man Utd has a big obstacle to Kieran Trippier’s transfer Club may be forced to modify its demands

Manchester United need to clear up Diogo Dalot’s future before they can push ahead with trying to sign Kieran Trippier, according to reports. Trippier is a long-standing transfer target of United but the club have reached a stalemate in negotiations over Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

Matt Judge, United's director for football negotiations, met Trippier to discuss a possible transfer prior to Euro 2020. Trippier, a Manchester resident, is eager to return to England after two successful years living in Spain. Atleti don't want to lose the 30-year-old right back. He was an integral part of Diego Simeone winning title last season. Initial reports suggested the England international would be available for around PS10million, but The Daily Star says the Spanish club are now holding out for PS30m. Dalot could make it seem irrelevant, however.

Aaron Wan Bissaka was undisputedly the first choice in this position last season. But Trippier will undoubtedly add new talents to the team. Trippier is more aggressive than Wan Bissaka and offers better quality set pieces. Over the last few years, he has shown England that he can play at both left-back and right-wing-back with an altered tactical system. Although his abilities are undeniable, Trippier is not likely to join United. The Star reports that United believes Atletico's asking prices are too steep for someone in their thirties who will be entering his final twelve months on his contract. Atletico has the option of extending Trippier's contract for another 12 months. This is why they want PS30m.

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 8:05:00 +0000