Quantcast
22.7 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...
Technology

NASA and Boeing delay Starliner Launch due to Unexpected Problem with valve

By Newslanes Media
0
6

Must read

NASA and Boeing delay Starliner Launch due to Unexpected Problem with valve

Boeing must wait to demonstrate the Starliner’s worth yet again. NASA and the company had planned for Tuesday’s launch of the capsule from an Atlas V rocket. However, that is not possible.

“We’re standing down from today’s #Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launch,” Boeing said on Twitter. The company attributed the delay to “unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system” engineers spotted during pre-launch preparations. The cause of the problem is not yet known. Boeing and NASA both stated that they would provide updates on the matter on Wednesday August 4th.

- Advertisement -

John Vollmer (Vice President and Program Manager for Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program) stated that “we’re disappointed by today’s outcome” and advised that the Starliner launch must be rescheduled. Human spaceflight can be a complicated, exact, and difficult endeavor. NASA and Boeing will work together to make sure that the spacecraft is safe and sound and achieve our mission goals.

Starliner had been scheduled to make its return to space by July 30, but it was delayed after the first test flight failed. NASA delayed the return to space after Starliner’s first test flight was canceled. The Russian ISS Nauka module had unexpectedly started its thrusters and tilled the station in an unusual orientation.

Engadget recommends only products that have been reviewed by the editorial team. This is independent from our parent company. Affiliate links may be included in some of our stories. We may be compensated if you purchase something using one of the links.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 16:23:15 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIn the First Major Outbreak Updates, Death Lies Nearby Endless Nightmares
Next articleSan Francisco Giants Will Need Austin Slater 2020 Re-Emerge
NASA and Boeing delay Starliner Launch due to Unexpected Problem with valve
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks