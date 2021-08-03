PlayStation Summer Sale part 2: Last chance deals, as Sony The line-up is refreshed

PlayStation Summer Sale is continuing with more amazing savings starting August 4.

With new savings on many games, the second PlayStation Summer Sale kicked into action.

Some games, unfortunately, will be dropping from the lineup due to the refresh.

PlayStation will be hosting a massive Summer Sale on Wednesday, July 21, at 11:59 PM. This promotion brings thousands of discounted titles to PlayStation. Additional games will be added on August 4.

FIFA 21 is the last game in the lineup, and it’s currently on sale for a low PS12.79.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition, which includes the Criminal Enterprise Bonus Pack, will also be leaving the service in August 4.

GTA 5, one of the most loved games, is now available on PS12.59. Download it today if you don’t have it yet.

Red Dead Redemption 2, another Rockstar game, is also on sale. You can get it for as low as PS22.54. That’s a 59% discount.