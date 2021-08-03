“Significant Barrier”: The upfront cost for electric cars Switching is for drivers only

Which?’s new data shows that two-fifths of drivers would be open to switching to electric vehicles, while around one third were discouraged by the upfront costs. Consumer choice analysis revealed that three vehicles, available in petrol or electric models, cost roughly the same as one car.
They included the Peugeot 2008, the Peugeot 208 and the MINI One.
The study found that electric cars were still more costly to run than their gasoline-powered counterparts over the three year period.
The electric version of each car is more costly, even after taking into account the 1 _styear vehicle excise duty as well the Plug in Car Grant.
All three electric vehicles cost more than their petrol counterparts, and the MINI EV is almost PS10,000 less than its petrol-powered sibling.
READ MORE: Warning about electric car rollout – possible lithium shortages
Electric vehicles have a three year average fuel cost that is naturally lower. This can be based on an annual average miles. It shows electric cars are around PS2,000 less.
Lisa Barber (What? The study was commented upon by Lisa Barber, Which?
She stated that “Millions are likely to change to electric vehicles over the next couple of years in order to cut emissions. However, our research has shown that people still hesitate to buy an electric car because of the high upfront costs and affordability.
We know that consumers are looking for more sustainable options and would be open to buying electric cars. However, more assistance is required to help them make the right decision.
DO NOT MISS
Different penalties could be imposed on drivers depending upon the type of car they use [ANALYSIS]
Experts warn motorists about a PS1,000 fine or penalty points. [WARNING]
Start of trials for zero-emission road freight HGVs [INSIGHT]
After three years, all three electric cars showed lower operating costs of at least PS2,150.
However, the upfront cost of petrol cars makes them more affordable after three years.
It was the MINIs that made the biggest differences.
After three years, the MINI EV cost PS27,827 compared with the MINI One (petrol) at PS21,023.
Which? It was estimated that the recoupment of the nearly PS10,000 initial price for the MINI model would take over 10 years.
MINI spokesperson said that the results were not fair and should be only compared to the MINI Cooper S, which is a like-for-like MINI Electric model.
MINI Cooper S 5-door Hatch, around PS24.485.
Both models of Peugeot also had a significant price difference. The e208 Allure was priced at PS27.875, while the 208 Allure 1.2L cost just PS22.210.
A Peugeot spokesperson responded that: “The vast majority of UK Peugeot customers who purchase a new e208 or e2008 will finance it using a Personal Contract Purchase, (PCP), over 3 or 4 years. The vehicle must be changed by the end of their agreement.
The Government continues to press ahead with its plan to ban new petrol- and diesel vehicles by 2030.
The Climate Change Committee predicts that 12 million electric vehicles will be driving on UK roads in 2030, according to their estimates.
Many automobile manufacturers, such as Jaguar, Fiat, and Volvo, have pledged that they will only sell electric cars starting in 2025.
Mass adoption of electric vehicles is an important component of the government’s goal to be net-zero in 2050.
The high price of emissions-free cars is deterring customers. It is evident that more support is required to assist consumers in making sustainable choices.
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 08:47:08 +0000