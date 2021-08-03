“Significant Barrier”: The upfront cost for electric cars Switching is for drivers only

They included the Peugeot 2008, the Peugeot 208 and the MINI One.

The study found that electric cars were still more costly to run than their gasoline-powered counterparts over the three year period.

The electric version of each car is more costly, even after taking into account the 1 _styear vehicle excise duty as well the Plug in Car Grant.

All three electric vehicles cost more than their petrol counterparts, and the MINI EV is almost PS10,000 less than its petrol-powered sibling.

