Spain, Italy and Greece: The latest FCDO warnings Modifying Covid restrictions

Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are some of the most popular European destinations that Britons visit in large numbers. However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, rules and restrictions are constantly changing.
In recent days, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice pages for Britons either currently in these nations or thinking about jetting off to them.
Which are the most recent FCDO updates?
Spain
New “information and advice” on how to enter quarantine in Spain is included in the latest FCDO update.
The current travel guidelines require that Britons take the COVID-19 exam before they return to the UK.
If they find out that the test is positive, the UK will refuse to allow them to leave the country. They must notify the Spanish authorities.
The FCDO states that “no travel is safe during COVID.”
A new COVID-19 variant means that countries may place restrictions on travel and introduce new rules quickly. For any changes in transport that could delay your return journey, check with your airline or travel agency.
You may be required to remain where you are if you have a positive COVID-19 test. It may be necessary to get treatment in that area.
Britons should ensure that they are able to access enough funds in case of emergency. You should be familiar with the travel insurance coverage.
In different parts of Spain, there have been new restrictions or tightenings recently.
According to the FCDO, “Regional governments have the legal power to relax or increase restrictions in their regions if necessary to stop the spread of the disease.”
These include nighttime curfews as well as changes in opening hours at retail and hotel establishments.
The FCDO advises that you should check regional incidence levels and consult local authorities before traveling.
Spain was on the Amber List for Travel at the time this article was written.
Full-vaccinated Britons don’t need to be quarantined upon their return from Spain to the UK.
Italy
FCDO issues a warning about the new requirements for “vaccination certificate” when traveling to Italy.
Italy currently appears on the Amber List for Travel. However, travellers who were in the UK in the past 14 days must submit a negative molecular/antigen test within the 48 hours before entering Italy.
The animals must be self-isolated for 5 days. After that, they will need to take an antigenic or molecular test for COVID-19.
FCDO warns that travelers arriving without proof of negative testing or details about where they intend to self-isolate could be denied entry.
To be allowed to travel within Italy or access certain facilities, you must meet additional regulations once you arrive.
According to the FCDO, “At present there are no red or orange regions. However, residents who have a green certificate (also known as an EU Digital COVID certificate) will be allowed to move between these regions.”
Your NHS certificate will be accepted for access to leisure and hospitality services.
Greece
For those with COVID-19, the FCDO has updated its advice and information regarding entering quarantine in Greece.
At the moment, Greece is listed on the Amber List, but concerns are growing over the high number of Covid cases.
Britons can enter Greece with proof of either a positive coronavirus test, or that they are fully vaccinated.
Britons are required to pass a Covid exam before they return to the UK due to travel restrictions.
They must notify the Greek authorities if the results are positive.
According to the FCDO, “If you are positive for COVID-19, you might have to go into a quarantine hospital.”
The UK Government won’t cover the mandatory quarantine cost for British citizens.
“The Greek authorities will cover the costs of quarantine in your country.
You cannot use your EHIC/GHIC card to pay for any extra expenses that you may incur while staying at a quarantine hospital.
Make sure that you have enough money to pay the bills or get insurance.
The UK Government will pay for medical care if you are eligible to receive an EHIC or GHIC while you’re in quarantine.
Portugal
Latest Portugal updates from FCDO concern the relaxation of certain lockdown measures in the country.
FCDO reports that the Portuguese government introduced a three-phased plan for lifting restrictions to allow them to increase vaccination rates.
On August 1, the first phase was in effect. It included an end of curfew and a return back to regular trading hours for shops, offices and commercial buildings. Restaurants and cafes will see a return of extended opening hours – the last order is at 11:59 AM.
Restaurants and eateries close at 2 am.
The government has relaxed restrictions to allow more people to eat in restaurants together – 6 indoors, 10 outdoor.
The rules regarding capacity and trading hours are in place for bars. Last orders close at 2 a.m.
Bars and similar establishments are currently prohibited from allowing dancing or other entertainment indoors.
Portugal also allows open-air events for training and sports activities to be resumed.
The country is on the current amber travel list.
Quarantine has been implemented in Portugal for those who have not received their full vaccinations.
To travel to Portugal, all travellers must show proof that they have passed the COVID-19 negative test.
