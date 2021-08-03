The boss at Take-Two: We won’t tolerate any bad behavior “type”

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two’s CEO, stated that the publisher will not tolerate harassment, discrimination or other bad behavior. This was in response to questions from shareholders during Take-Two’s quarterly earnings call. Investors were curious about how Take-Two Interactive handles harassment and diversity in light of Activision Blizzard’s recent lawsuit.

Zelnick states that the culture is well-known, well-known internally and fairly well-known externally. We can do better. I believe we are known for being people who want to always be improving and don’t want to stop learning.

Zelnick continues to state that creating an environment conducive for learning and growth is not a “single set of actions” or something that takes place in one news cycle. It’s an ongoing process of reflection and improvement. He says, “There are always opportunities for us in the industry to improve.” We’ll be listening to each other and will continue our work in this area. Because you were asking about our work here, and the things we have done in the past, I’m going to make it very clear. First, I will say this in as clear a manner as possible: We won’t tolerate any harassment, discrimination, or other bad behavior. “We have never done so.”

Zelnick then discusses Take-Two’s inclusion and internal harassment policies. All new hires receive anti-harassment training. There are multiple avenues to report harassment via HR, anonymously or through the company’s website. Take-Two has also a director for diversity and inclusion, who is responsible for developing, executing, and leading the DNI global strategy.

Zelnick states that there are multiple resource groups for employees within the company and more growth is ongoing, adding, “We also have many employee resource groups.” So that’s exactly what we do. Is there anything else we can do? There is. Are we in a good place right now? It’s a great feeling to be in that place right now. Our retention rate is approximately half that of industry. This has been the case for 18 months.

After a two year investigation into Activision Blizzard’s work practices, it was announced last month that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard. According to the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard is accused of creating a culture that encourages sexual harassment and unpaid retaliation in its workplace.

Activision Blizzard employees criticized the initial company response to the lawsuit. They wrote an open letter describing the action as “abhorrent” and “insulting”. Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard’s CEO, was moved to apologize in an open letter.

Over 500 Ubisoft employees signed an open letter supporting Activision Blizzard workers and joined the protest. Ubisoft replied by saying that the studio had “made significant progress” over the last year.

Activision Blizzard continues to be sued.

