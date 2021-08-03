The Cadillac CT4V Blackwing Can Take on the BMW M3 Are you in the midst of competition?

Cadillac was very close to taking on the BMW M3, the ATS-V’s last attempt. To really challenge the ATS-V, BMW had to release the Competition Package for the F80 M3. The Cadillac had some problems, though, and it was a bit of an ATS-V flop. Its engine was powerful but not efficient and produced a dull sound. It had poor transmission options and the interior was abysmal. The all-new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing will replace the ATS-V, and give the M3 a real shot.

Cadillac’s CT4-V Blackwing is a far more complete car than its old ATS-V. Although the old car was great in steering and had a solid chassis, that wasn’t enough to make it a worthwhile vehicle. The CT4-V Blackwing now has better steering and a better chassis. It also features a better engine response, better exhaust sound, better technology, better interior, although it’s still missing some things.

- Advertisement -

Under the hood, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing uses a familiar 3.6 liter twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. That puts it right around the same power levels as the standard M3. That engine gets a choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or a ten-speed auto. According to reviews, the engine is much improved and the transmissions are both lovely to use. Cadillac claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds with the auto ‘box.

Now that embargoes have been lifted, we are hearing positive reviews about the CT4V Blackwing. Many good things in fact. The Blackwing’s handling and steering are all well-received by every tester. Journalists and enthusiasts are praising Cadillac’s magnetic dampers.

- Advertisement -

Without having driven it myself, I can’t comment on how it stacks up against the BMW M3 Competition. If the M3 were still in its F80 generation, I’d say BMW needs to be worried. However, the G80 M3 — M3 Competition specifically — should be very confident going up against any competitor. When I first drove the new M3, it honestly blew me away. I did not expect it to be as good as it is and the Competition model is even better than that. It’s incredible.

The Cadillac CT4V Blackwing is a Cadillac CT4-V I cannot wait to test it against the M3 Competition. It will surely beat the Bimmer and even hang with it, which would be an incredible achievement by Cadillac, and a sign of great things to come. Although I am skeptical that any sports sedan with an Alfa Romeo badge will be able to compete against the new M3 Comp at this time, this Caddy is very intriguing.

Publiated at Tue Aug 20, 21 16:48.05 +0000