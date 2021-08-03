This Autumn, the BMW i4 will be in production Munich

BMW is set to produce one of its two upcoming EVs, giving the customers that all-electric BMW sports sedan they’ve been waiting for. Nicolas Peter from BMW, a board member, stated that the BMW i4 would go into production in the Autumn. It will be made at the Munich plant.

BMW’s first electric sports sedan will be the i4, which is expected to compete with the Tesla Model 3. The brand’s most economical EV, it will be the most popular choice for customers who are already BMW loyalists to go electric.

When it debuts, the i4 will come in two different flavors; the BMW i4 40 and the BMW i4 M50. The former will start at $55,400 in the U.S. It will pack a single electric motor at the rear, with 335 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque, along with an 81.5 kWh net-energy battery pack (83.9 kWh gross-energy). Its powertrain setup is said to get the i4 40 from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is hot-hatch quick and far quick enough for most customers, while also providing around 300 miles of max range. Those specs are within the same range as the standard Tesla Model 3, which will make the EV sedan market very interesting in the near future.

BMW i4 M50 will cost $65,900, and it will offer more power. Dual electric motors will be used to power the all-wheel-drive BMW i4 M50. They will produce 536 horsepower combined with 586 lb-ft torque. The BMW i4 50 has a slightly shorter range than the i4 40 due to the addition of a motor and greater power. However, it still uses the same battery. It does however go from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds. We suspect that it will go faster than this in real life.

Fans and customers will be able to get a taste of the i4 soon enough, as it will begin production in just a couple of months. Stay tuned for more updates, as that production date gets closer.

