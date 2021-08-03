Quantcast
16.2 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...
Gaming

UK Charts: Zelda Skyward Sword HD is still No.2 in the UK and Neo remains at No.3: You are the World’s End. You can enter at Number 10.

By Newslanes Media
0
18

Must read

UK Charts: Zelda Skyward Sword HD is still No.2 in the UK and Neo remains at No.3: You are the World's End. You can enter at Number 10.

With the much-anticipated sequel to Square Enix’s beloved JRPG, Neo:The World Ends With You, the UK has released the latest video games charts. Neo: The World ends with You reached No. 10 in the UK charts this week, releasing for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 systems. Games Industry reported that Nintendo Switch was the platform used for 63%, while PlayStation 4 was used by the remaining 60%. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a huge success for Nintendo. It moved up 2 places to No.3, after an 14% increase in sales. Animal Crossing New Horizons, another popular Switch title saw an 18% sales increase this week. Here are the GfK Top Ten for the week ended 31 July 2021.

The Last Week This Week Titular
1 1 F1 2021
2 2 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
5. 3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
4. 7. Animal Crossing – New Horizons
8. 5. Minecraft
9 6. Grand Theft Auto 5
6. 7. Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man
13 8. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
4. 9 FIFA 21
Neue 10 Neo: You are the End of The World

Source

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 11.48:17 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArsenal opens bidding on James Maddison’s Arsenal bid as Leicester swap deal offer’
UK Charts: Zelda Skyward Sword HD is still No.2 in the UK and Neo remains at No.3: You are the World's End. You can enter at Number 10.
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks