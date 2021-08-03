UK Charts: Zelda Skyward Sword HD is still No.2 in the UK and Neo remains at No.3: You are the World’s End. You can enter at Number 10.

With the much-anticipated sequel to Square Enix’s beloved JRPG, Neo:The World Ends With You, the UK has released the latest video games charts. Neo: The World ends with You reached No. 10 in the UK charts this week, releasing for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 systems. Games Industry reported that Nintendo Switch was the platform used for 63%, while PlayStation 4 was used by the remaining 60%. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a huge success for Nintendo. It moved up 2 places to No.3, after an 14% increase in sales. Animal Crossing New Horizons, another popular Switch title saw an 18% sales increase this week. Here are the GfK Top Ten for the week ended 31 July 2021.
|The Last Week
|This Week
|Titular
|1
|1
|F1 2021
|2
|2
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|5.
|3.
|Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
|4.
|7.
|Animal Crossing – New Horizons
|8.
|5.
|Minecraft
|9
|6.
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|6.
|7.
|Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man
|13
|8.
|Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
|4.
|9
|FIFA 21
|Neue
|10
|Neo: You are the End of The World
Source
Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 11.48:17 +0000