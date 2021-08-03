UK Charts: Zelda Skyward Sword HD is still No.2 in the UK and Neo remains at No.3: You are the World’s End. You can enter at Number 10.

With the much-anticipated sequel to Square Enix’s beloved JRPG, Neo:The World Ends With You, the UK has released the latest video games charts. Neo: The World ends with You reached No. 10 in the UK charts this week, releasing for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 systems. Games Industry reported that Nintendo Switch was the platform used for 63%, while PlayStation 4 was used by the remaining 60%. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a huge success for Nintendo. It moved up 2 places to No.3, after an 14% increase in sales. Animal Crossing New Horizons, another popular Switch title saw an 18% sales increase this week. Here are the GfK Top Ten for the week ended 31 July 2021.

The Last Week This Week Titular 1 1 F1 2021 2 2 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD 5. 3. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 4. 7. Animal Crossing – New Horizons 8. 5. Minecraft 9 6. Grand Theft Auto 5 6. 7. Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 13 8. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 4. 9 FIFA 21 Neue 10 Neo: You are the End of The World

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 11.48:17 +0000