UK travelers are being rebuffed by EU hoteliers amid Traffic light chaos

The UK travel industry is currently affected by the changes in the rules of travel and unpredictability of UK traffic lights.

Fears of cancellations last-minute have led to hoteliers and holiday operators from EU countries refusing to accept bookings from British tourists.

Noel Josephides (director of Aito), the Specialist Travel Association stated that “Hoteliers refuse to book from the UK because they aren’t confident in us.”

And European travelers are taking over our beds and availability.”

