Quantcast
32.3 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...
Gaming

US Download for July 2021

By Newslanes Media
0
16

Must read

US Download for July 2021

Nintendo spotlights some games released recently on Nintendo Switch every month as a way to celebrate the end of a month. You might not have known about some of these games, so the genres can vary. These are often digitally released games, which is why the “The Download” series of videos has been created.

Nintendo released “The Download”, a new version of the game, earlier today. There were many games that had been released during July. However, the “The Download” latest video features The Legend of Zelda HD, Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Wings of Ruin and NEO: The World Ends with You. Below is Nintendo’s tweet about the video.


Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 21.14:40 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAccording to a flight attendant, passengers have the ability to ‘improve chances’ of becoming VIPs. Dress well for treatment
US Download for July 2021
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks