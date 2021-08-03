US Download for July 2021

Nintendo spotlights some games released recently on Nintendo Switch every month as a way to celebrate the end of a month. You might not have known about some of these games, so the genres can vary. These are often digitally released games, which is why the “The Download” series of videos has been created.

Nintendo released “The Download”, a new version of the game, earlier today. There were many games that had been released during July. However, the “The Download” latest video features The Legend of Zelda HD, Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Wings of Ruin and NEO: The World Ends with You. Below is Nintendo’s tweet about the video.

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 21.14:40 +0000