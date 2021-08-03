What date will Pakistan be removed from the Red List?

Later this week, the Government will make changes to their red, green and amber travel lists. Many people hope that Pakistan will be added to the amber travel list, allowing Brits and their families to visit there. All travel to the country stopped in April when Pakistan was put onto the red list due to concerns over the Delta variant.

Many have not been allowed to travel because of the country’s red status.

- Advertisement -

The highest Covid risk countries are those on the Red List, and they should be avoided “except under the most extreme circumstances,” the Government says.

Travel restrictions to Pakistan are the most severe for those who wish to visit today.

The quarantined hotel would be managed for 10 days by the traveller upon arrival in England.

READ MORE These 14 countries could be green