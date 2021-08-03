Quantcast
WhatsApp videos and photos can be deleted after one click Viewing

By Newslanes Media
WhatsApp said that it would soon let users send disappearing photos and videos and this week the feature will be rolling out to everybody. Any user of the Facebook messaging app can view a photo and video once, which allows for one viewing. The media will then disappear . After the audience has taken a look, media shared in “view once” mode will appear as open.

According to the company, this new feature can be useful for a variety of purposes that aren’t strictly sending nudes. It could help you share photos of clothes or give your password to someone’s wifi. The company reminds you in the fine print that even though the video or photos will disappear, they can still be taken by someone else (and you won’t know it if they do).

Facebook says the new feature is a step to give users “even more control over their privacy,” a song it’s been singing since Mark Zuckerberg first declared a new “privacy-focused vision” for the company back in 2019. Facebook has made a few gestures toward letting people wrest control of their online privacy since then, streamlining audience controls on its core app and enabling disappearing messages in WhatsApp.

It has been talking big about end-to-end encrypted messaging, and plans to bring it to all its services. WhatsApp had already enabled end-to–end encryption as a default in 2016 but Messenger and Instagram could be years away from this privacy feature.

