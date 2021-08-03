You can get an additional PS6 to your Amazon gift cards balance You can top up

TL;DR: As of Aug. 3, you can get PS6 extra added to your Amazon gift card balance when you top up PS50 or more.

Every little helps, and whilst we know that an extra £6 to spend doesn’t sound like a massive amount, it could help you secure something you’ve been saving up to buy.

As of Aug. 3, you can get PS6 extra added to your Amazon gift card balance when you top up PS50 or more. You can use this extra balance on any Amazon order, provided you are a new customer.

To redeem this offer, all you need to do is select the yellow “Apply your Top Up reward” button right here, top up your gift card balance with PS50 or more in one transaction, and the extra PS6 will then be added to your balance once everything has been processed. This is it.

Amazon Gift Card Balance: Add some extra

Credit to Amazon

Publiated at Tue, 3 Aug 2021 03:35:04 +0000