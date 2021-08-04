A shortage of semiconductor could cause serious problems Sales fall as production numbers drop

VNC Automotive founder Tom Blackie said that supply shortages were making many people frustrated. To avoid delays, potential buyers may have to consider purchasing other cars.

Supply restrictions frustrate people at a time where the industry asks them to switch to EVs.

In recent weeks, manufacturers have been complaining about the impact of semiconductor shortages upon their businesses.

Volvo today reported that 56,853 cars had been sold in July. This is 8.7 percent less than the previous month.

According to them, the shortage in semiconductors worldwide had a negative impact on volume.