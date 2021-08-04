Apple returns the dedicated “Store” tab to its website Website

Apple’s website was briefly down earlier in the day, but it has since regained its original design and a “Store” tab has been reintroduced, MacRumors reported. This is similar to that which Apple removed six years ago. This creates a buying area where users can choose from the entire product line, which includes iPhone, iPad and Mac as well as Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, Apple TV, iPad The new features mean that you no longer have to go to each product page to view options and make purchases.

The Store page displays the most recent products and promotions. As MacRumors noted, it now looks more like the Apple Store app.

The Store tab allows you to click on a specific category such as “iPhone”, which will take you to a list of all current models, including the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 SE, along with the iPhone XR. After you have selected a model, such as the iPhone 12 Pro it will take you to the purchase page where you can choose color and storage options. You would need to go to the iPhone product page and scroll down until you find the model that interests you, then click the “buy” button.

Apple’s site had a Store tab prior to the redesign in 2015. However, it effectively diverted you from Apple.com. It works in a completely different manner: The Store tab allows you to navigate to the purchasing section from Apple.com. This subtle design change is significant given the huge worldwide reach of Apple’s website.