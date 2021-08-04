Beat on Jet Set Radio is a playable character Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

SEGA announced the creation of a brand new character to play in their Super Monkey Ball Extravaganza, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. He is from Dreamcast’s classic game Jet Set Radio. After you have completed the story mode, Beat will become available to play. You can also unlock classic SEGA characters and they will be available in the game. On 5 October, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on the Nintendo Switch as well as other platforms. You can check out Beat here!

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 15:06:22 (+0000).