Quantcast
26 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...
Travel

Beat on Jet Set Radio is a playable character Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

Beat on Jet Set Radio is a playable character Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

SEGA announced the creation of a brand new character to play in their Super Monkey Ball Extravaganza, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. He is from Dreamcast’s classic game Jet Set Radio. After you have completed the story mode, Beat will become available to play. You can also unlock classic SEGA characters and they will be available in the game. On 5 October, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on the Nintendo Switch as well as other platforms. You can check out Beat here!


Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 15:06:22 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSpain holiday sales plummet after country loses five million Tourists and EUR6 Billion
Beat on Jet Set Radio is a playable character Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks