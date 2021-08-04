Quantcast
17.3 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...
Travel

Beer heaven! Popular luxury hotel in Lancashire ‘beercation’ package for holidaygoers

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

Beer heaven! Popular luxury hotel in Lancashire 'beercation' package for holidaygoers

We wanted to recreate that feeling of lost industrial heritage without having to deal with the hard realities.

We believe we have achieved the perfect mix. Modern creature comforts are more than just a nod towards the buildings history.

- Advertisement -

The hotel has a modern interior design that is distinctly contemporary, which contrasts the old-fashioned atmosphere.

Each room has a walk-in bathroom with vanity unit and a widescreen TV. There are also tea- and coffee-making options.

The penthouse offers stunning views of Clitheroe and a relaxing lounge with an in-room bath.

You can also enjoy other activities onsite, such as a 4-screen Everyman Cinema and an ice cream parlor.

- Advertisement -

LEARN MOREThe Goring has The Royal Suite for weddings

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 08:22:16 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTottenham chief transfer officer identifies two new targets Cristian Romero deal agreed
Beer heaven! Popular luxury hotel in Lancashire 'beercation' package for holidaygoers
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks