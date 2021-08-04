Beer heaven! Popular luxury hotel in Lancashire ‘beercation’ package for holidaygoers

We wanted to recreate that feeling of lost industrial heritage without having to deal with the hard realities.

We believe we have achieved the perfect mix. Modern creature comforts are more than just a nod towards the buildings history.

The hotel has a modern interior design that is distinctly contemporary, which contrasts the old-fashioned atmosphere.

Each room has a walk-in bathroom with vanity unit and a widescreen TV. There are also tea- and coffee-making options.

The penthouse offers stunning views of Clitheroe and a relaxing lounge with an in-room bath.

You can also enjoy other activities onsite, such as a 4-screen Everyman Cinema and an ice cream parlor.

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 08:22:16 +0000