Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 – The perfect time to get the CX-9 for Warzone

After a slow start, the Call of Duty Warzone CX-9 is now possible by successfully completing an In-Game Challenge.

Raven Software, developers of the weapon, confirmed the issues. The Warzone team informed fans tonight.

We are aware that the CX-9 (MW), where both the Unlock Challenge Level and Level do not track, has an issue.

We are currently investigating this matter and have changed the Warzone Trello accordingly. The CX-9’s Unlock Challenge, Level and Status aren’t properly being tracked.

Raven Software is happy to announce that the earlier problem has been resolved via an updated.