Call of Duty Warzone Update ahead of Cold War Season 5 Start Date

Treyarch Software and Raven Software provide one last Call of Duty Warzone update, as Cold War Season 5 begins next week.

Already, there have been many hints and leaks about the next COD season. This includes news regarding new weaponry.

- Advertisement -

The TEC-9 Pistols were revealed in Season 5’s artwork. They are being used by Kitsune, a new operator.

Overpowered pistols can be released, so there is a chance that dual-wielding items could cause serious damage at close range.

Many factors will depend on clip size and velocity. However, most Cold War guns now offer competitive speed stats so the TEC-9 may be the next item to consider.

According to recent leaks, Treyarch may also be adding Summit to Outbreak Zombies’ map during Season 5.