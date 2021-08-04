Coronation Street SPOILER: Gail Platt films funeral scenes Ken Barlow

- Advertisement -

Gail Platt, Helen Worth and Ken Barlow from Coronation Street were seen in Manchester filming funeral scenes on Wednesday. This sparked speculation about the death of Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls).

Audrey is not only the mother of Gail. She also shares a close friendship and a rivalry with Ken. Claudia was recently back after an 18-month break. Could the loss of an old friend be what brought her back to the cobbles again?

Mid-week, Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), Gavin Moss(Gareth Pierce), George Shuttleworth (“Tony Maudsley”) and Mary Taylor (“Patti Clare”) were also filming funeral scenes. While Priest Billy was dressed in a clergy collar, Gavin and George were smartly dressed in black suits and shades.

Ken was dressed smartly in a suit top, crisp shirt and tie, and Mary film scenes in a white long frock and a loose khaki gown.

Helen arrived for filming in jeans, a plaid shirt and a face mask before she got into character.

Claudia stood next to Ken at a door and appeared to be in pyjamas. She smiled from ear-to-ear as she filmed between scenes. This suggests that Rula was happy to return to filming after such an extended break.

Claudia was confirmed to return to the soap last month. Viewers last saw Claudia in action April 2020, when she decided to remain at Stillwaters retirement village in spite of Ken’s return to Weatherfield.

Return: Claudia will be returning to the soap in February 2020.

This comes just a few days after Emmerdale and Coronation Street cast members were told to be careful due to the ‘alarming’ number of Covid cases that had been reported on their shows.

Corrie was back on location in July for the first time since April.

Between takes, masks were used and social distancing was observed. Cast members also had to apply their make-up.

Decisions: Claudia made a decision to remain at Stillwaters Retirement Village despite Ken’s return to Weatherfield in April.

The coronavirus pandemic caused Bosses to stop filming for both shows during January.

The cast and crew decided to end filming on Corrie to allow them to take a break from the stress of filming during coronavirus crises.

After a member of the Emmerdale production team contracted COVID-19, ITV executives suspended Emmerdale filming.

MailOnline was informed by an ITV spokesperson that Coronation Street would suspend filming starting next Monday 25 January, for two weeks in order to complete some script rewriting due to the pandemic coronavirus.

“We’ll also take the time to examine all safety and health requirements in order to continue providing a safe environment for cast and crew.

“This filming pause won’t impact our ability to produce six episodes of Coronation Street every week.

Mary Taylor first wore a floaty khaki gown on the set.

Fast change: After filming scenes, the character changed into a white, shinskimming gown.