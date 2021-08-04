France faces influx of Britons after quarantine is axed. Announcement of rule changes

In a major u-turn from the Government, French arrivals no longer face quarantine upon their return to the UK. In an attempt to simplify travel restrictions, the British Government aligned France with its amber list.
At 10 PM on Wednesday, the Department for Transport made the announcement. It stated that a decline in Beta variant cases encouraged them to make the change.
If they are able to prove that they have been vaccinated in the UK or the US, they will not be subject to self-isolation.
This comes only two weeks after France suddenly became a member of the “amber plus” list.
Two days prior to the lifting of quarantine rules for all amber-list countries, the amber plus listing was created.
Pre-booking must be made for tests before you travel. Passenger Locator forms will need the appropriate reference codes.
According to Mr Shapps, the UK’s “successful vaccine program” was the reason for the recent travel reopening announcement.
He stated that he was committed to international travel safety, and taking advantage of our successes with vaccinations, helping families, friends, and businesses worldwide.
While we need to remain cautious, the changes today open up a variety of holiday destinations around the world, which is great news both for the sector as well as the traveling public.
Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary said that “As the virus becomes more common we will continue to make efforts to safely resume international travel.” This is based on expert advice and data.
The vaccines are already preventing around 60,000 deaths in England and 22 million infection in England. With over 7 in 10 people in the UK double-jabbed, we’re building a wall to defend against this disease.
“Today’s announcement not only moves more countries onto the green list but also highlights the importance of caution.
To help safeguard our success in vaccine rollout against the risk of new variants, we have added additional countries to the red-list.
France wasn’t the only country that saw changes in travel regulations.
Seven new countries have been added to the Government’s green list.
They include Austria, Germany and Slovenia.
Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 21.18:08 +0000