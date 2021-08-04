Games with Gold, Plus: August 2021: Disappointed month for subscribers

For August 2021, the PS Plus and Xbox Games With Gold are available.
Sony dropped the ball after an amazing year with PlayStation Plus games for free, but it seems like they have lost their way in August.
Subscribers to Plus can now download the brand-new Battle Royale game Hunter’s Arena Legends for PlayStation5.
This is on top of Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4).
From now through Tuesday September 7, all three PlayStation Plus games can be downloaded.
Xbox Game with Gold subscribers can download Darksiders 3 or Lost Planet 3 right now.
On August 16, Yooka Laylee, a 3D platformer, will follow. Also on August 16th, the classic SNK fighting title Garou: Mark of the Wolves.
It seems like the perfect time to battle Xbox and PlayStation in the Battle of the Monthly Games.
Is it possible for Sony to win despite having a weak line-up? Or has Microsoft won a surprising victory against PlayStation?
Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a new Battle Royale title is available on PlayStation Plus. Players will battle for the honor of being last standing.
The battle royale, which is a 30-player PvP and PvE battle-based combat game, takes place in an old age where humanity faces off against each other along with a growing number of demons.
You’ll be facing two threats in this dangerous frontier. To encounter demonic foes, you must venture into dangerous and high-reward areas. You’ll be rewarded with powerful items and experience points, even though it is dangerous.
When you are facing off against Hunters, powering up can give you an advantage on the battlefield.
Tennis World Tour 2 can be referred to as a self-explanatory game, while Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville is a group shooter that uses a cartoonish visual style.
Choose from one of the 20 customizable character classes and improve your game as you win new rewards on every battlefield victory.
You can team up with your friends online or on the couch to take on new challenges. These include tackling enemies in PvE or battling other online players.
Darksiders III, which is part of Games with Gold August 2013, may be the most prominent free-to-play game.
In this action-packed hack-and-slash adventure, play Fury the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in your quest to find the Seven Deadly Sins.
Explore an infinite, open-ended world and learn how to use magic and whips to balance good and bad.
Yooka-Laylee is, however, a 3D platformer that was developed by key players in the Banjo-Kazooie Series.
Explore vast, stunning worlds with unforgettable characters. Yooka and Laylee are a buddy team on an epic journey to defeat Capital B the corporate villain. He has a scheme to take over all the literature in the world.
Lost Planet 3 was a prequel to the first two original games. Garou: Mark of the Wolves, meanwhile, is a 2D fighting video game created by SNK.
It is hard to pick a winner in August because standards are lower than normal.
Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, Garou: Mark of the Wolves and Plants vs. Zombies are the most rated Metacritic games with 77% each.
Yooka Laylee is next with 73% followed by Darksiders III at 69%. Lost Planet 3 scored a very low 58% and Tennis World Tour 2 only 56%.
Hunter’s Arena: Legends does not have a Metacritic score but has mixed Steam reviews. This in mind, Microsoft wins August. But only a little!
Publited at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021:19:31 +0000