GM Adds Electric Trucks, Upgrades Guidance

General Motors Co. announced Tuesday that it will include two new trucks in its 30 global electric vehicle lineup by 2025. This announcement was made in conjunction with the company's second quarter financial results.

Mary Barra, General Motors CEO and Chair.

getty



GM spoke with reporters and financial analysts during a conference phone call. Chair and CEO Mary Barra said the two vehicles would be a full-size Chevrolet battery-electric cargo van that will be aimed at small business owners and other customers who had previously used the Chevrolet Express van. The second vehicle is a medium-duty truck that Barra said would use both GM’s Ultium battery and Hydrotec fuel cell system to power service and utility vehicles such as school buses, bucket trucks and wreckers.

Barra stated that both BrightDrop will be complemented by BrightDrop, which will allow us to grow our commercial fleet market share. BrightDrop, GM's company that builds electric delivery vehicles for the last mile, is a business of GM.

Barra wrote to shareholders, saying, “To meet anticipated demand, we are pushing forward the transition at our CAMI Assembly Plant in Canada from building gasoline-powered vehicles to assembling BrightDrop EV600.” In November 2022, BrightDrop will be converted to CAMI.

This is all part of GM’s previous announcement to increase engineering and capital investment in electric cars by 8 billion to 35 billion dollars from 2020-2025.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

General Motors Co.



GM’s move to all-electric has not been smooth. After reports that batteries were catching on fire, the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt Evs was recalled by the company. After software updates in May, two Bolt batteries caught on fire and GM issued another recall.

Barra explained the matter during the conference calls, explaining that “we did an investigation and engineering and analysis revealed two rare manufacturing defects within some cells made by our supplier between ’17 and ’19.” We instituted another recall, with the primary priority to do the right thing. The recall doesn’t affect Bolt EVs or EUVs older than 2020, as the cells were made using better manufacturing techniques. We have been working with our suppliers since the recall to improve process.

At a live broadcast on October 6, 7 and 7, the company will reveal additional details about its autonomous and electric vehicle strategies to financial analyst.

Edmunds’ Executive Director of Insights Jessica Caldwell warned GM to be cautious in moving to all-electric vehicles. She wrote, “GM must consider how it moves to this new EV environment without abandoning the cars Americans love and buy.” This is not a good sign, as consumers are experiencing charging issues at home with GM’s only EV on the market. At a time where charging infrastructure remains so scarce.

Barra stated that the global shortage of semi-conductors is still a problem. He said it was “fluid” and would not comment on the impact. The automaker has announced the decision to stop production at the three plants producing its full-size, high-profit pickup trucks. Flint, Mich., Fort Wayne (Ind.) are the affected plants. Silao in Mexico.

Barra stated that she believed different teams would find creative solutions to minimize impact on high-demand and limited vehicles, including SUVs and full-size trucks.

These updates were made as GM announced a $2.8 billion net profit for the second quarter. This compares to a loss of $758 million in the same period last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From $16.8billion in Q2 2020, revenues rose to $34.2billion.

Due to improved performance, and the expected decrease in the shortage of semi-conductors, the company revised its financial guidance for the full year upward. Barra stated that full-year EBIT adjusted for inflation is expected to be in the $11.5 billion-$13.5 billion range, as opposed to the previously reported $10 billion-$1 billion.

Barra stated that they were being cautious due to uncertainty surrounding the Delta variant’s potential effect on the supply chain. We believe that the combination of safety protocols and the increasing vaccination rate will reduce disruptions, but it is important to remember that the situation remains fluid.

Fluidity in an industry is something that has never been known before, in the pre-Covid age, which some refer to as “before times”, or calm and steady.

