It’s not clear: The frustration of travel for Britons Lists and restrictions may change

Britons were hit by changes to travel restrictions this week, amid updated information and the Government’s shelving of plans for an Amber Watchlist. According to a new survey by YouGov, most UK adults find travel regulations set out by Government unclear.

A third of adults in the UK don’t find the rules easy to follow. 59 percent say they aren’t clear; 24% go one step further, declaring that the rules “not clear at all.”

According to the survey, understanding travel rules did not depend on age or region, nor income. UK adults are all equally confused.

