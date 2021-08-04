Jesinta Franklin will FINALLY reunited with her AFL-star husband Buddy in the face of a quarantine nightmare

- Advertisement -

After nearly seven weeks of separation, Jesinta Franklin will finally be reunited with Lance “Buddy” Franklin, her AFL star husband.

29-year-old model and her children lost all hope of becoming Sydney Swans stars after it emerged that his team had moved to Victoria, while she was in quarantine for two weeks on the Gold Coast.

Jesinta said that on Thursday she was about to board a plane to Melbourne with her family, as the Swans will be staying there all season after Queensland’s Covid-19 epidemic.

Jesinta stated that it was day-by-day and the situation has been changing so much, but they are hopeful to escape. She revealed their flight will depart on Thursday evening after their 14 day quarantine.

“It has been difficult, but that’s the reality of our world at the moment. She said that not only she and all of the Swans and GWS partners must do it, but also thousands of Australians.

Jesinta was quarantined with her one-year-old daughter Tullulah and four-month old son Rocky in order to join the Swans and Giants of Queensland.

She, together with more than 100 WAGs, and their families, were disappointed by the announcement of the three-day lockdown and the Queensland Delta outbreak.

Jesinta is counting down the days. On July 25, Jesinta posted this picture of Tullulah and captioned it with: “Hotel Quarantine Day Three…11 days closer to daddy.” There will be many amazing stories for Rocky and Lulu. When they get older, I will be taking many photos and videos of them.

Jesinta continued to mention that FaceTime was her “saving grace” through the quarantine process, and that Buddy had missed some important milestones while he was gone.

She said that both Tallulah and Rocky have grown tremendously, Tallulah saying her first words in here, Rocky rolling for the first-time, so she wanted to make sure Bud is involved in these moments.

Jesinta said she was glad they reached the “tail end” of quarantine and that seeing Buddy was the “light at the end”.

The couple had been sharing a series of updates, all from the hotel quarantine. She was counting down to her husband’s return.

Freedom: Monday night, she posted a photo of her daughter reaching for the door and said: “Not long darling girl”

Jesinta did not mention details about her trip to Melbourne. However, AFL bosses stated earlier this week that they prioritized bringing families to Victoria.

Gillon McLachlan, chief executive of the league, stated Monday that he was in good talks with Victorian Health about a possible reunification with the clubs.

“Those conversations are going smoothly. Although there may be obligations, I am positive.

It was intended to fly the quarantined people from Brisbane to Victoria on a chartered flight, to ensure that they had no contact with Queensland.

John Longmire, Swans’ coach added that “they get out of quarantine Thursday afternoon so we’re depending upon the powers and being able to reunite them.”