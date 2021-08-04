Quantcast
33.6 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Kang, the Conqueror is’settled to return to Avengers Infinity War to prevent Avengers Endgame’

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Kang, the Conqueror is'settled to return to Avengers Infinity War to prevent Avengers Endgame'

Tony Stark was told by Doctor Strange in Infinity War that there was one reality in 14,000 605 where Thanos defeated the Avengers.

This timeline is known as the “Endgame”, and it was initiated by The Sorcerer Supreme. He made sure that Iron Man didn’t die from the Mad Titan so he could be sacrificed five years later.

- Advertisement -

Kang is a time-travelling, powerful villain so if the Avengers pose a problem in his next movie, he can just wipe them out many years ago.

The same outlet also reported that the sources who accurately predicted Luke Skywalker’s appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale claimed Kang could take on Thanos.

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 07:23:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePortugal: Update on Travel: More Brits are now permitted in Portugal – What are the new rules?
Kang, the Conqueror is'settled to return to Avengers Infinity War to prevent Avengers Endgame'
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks