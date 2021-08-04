Lady Gaga is the star of this show in her billowing, blue gown. Tony Bennett’s final performance

- Advertisement -

Last night, she wowed an sold-out audience.

Lady Gaga was ready to take the spotlight on Wednesday night when she returned from Radio City Music Hall’s night one of her special performances with Tony Bennett. Tony celebrated his 95th Birthday last night.

The Love For Sale singer, who is 35 years old, was all eyes as she walked out of her NYC hotel in an Oxford blue dress featuring billowing sleeves and matching bubble skirt.

Lady Gaga in bold, blue beauty

Gaga, real name Stefani Angelina Gerotta, showed off her toned arms in this couture dress, which combined elements from a smart button-up shirtdress and dramatic sleeves that were runway-ready.

This ensemble gave a good look at Academy Award nominee’s legs thanks to a shorter A-line hem.

Gaga’s back dress, however, was all about extravagantity. It featured a puffy bubble of fabric under her sweet and short dress.

She was 5ft2 and soaked in the admiration of her fans.

Her signature style was reflected in white platform boots with matching ivory purse.

Her accessories included delicate earrings and black shades in angular shapes.

The New Yorker chose to show off her beauty with glowing, dewy skin and shimmery lips.

Gaga shook her head and hopped in the car. She revealed her brunette locks, which were twisted into chic hairstyles.

This dress evokes the iconic moment on the red carpet for the Star, recalling the Valentino blue she wore at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Gaga had a plan for another show-stopper.

The Chromatica singer brought down the house last night while opening for Tony Bennett in what was to be his final performance.

A NYU graduate, the NYU Alumnus performed timeless songs like Luck Be A Lady or What a Difference A Day Makes. He was accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra.

Showbiz411 commented on Gaga’s’supple, rich voice’ in a review. She said that Gaga was reminiscent of greats such as ‘Liza Judy, Barbra and Ella’, but she ‘all made into her own distinctive tones.

Bennett then took to the stage alone, more proof of his talents.

“Bennett knows the songs and still performs them with passion, verve, flash.” Roger Friedman, Showbiz’s Showbiz correspondent said that he still has it.

Gaga joined him for several duets later, including The Lady Is A Tramp (and Anything Goes).

Gaga exclaimed, “We’ll be seeing you on your 200th birthday,” as she sung the chorus at the end of the show.

It was rumored that there were A-list guests in attendance, including Jon Bon Jovi and Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Gayle King, Andrew Dice Clay, Nancy Pelosi, Ted Sarandos of Netflix, Ted Sarandos and Ted Sarandos.

Gaga released the cover for her second album, Love For Sale, with Bennett yesterday.

A press release stated that the album was made after Tony was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Bennett’s family revealed his diagnosis to AARP The Magazine in a 2021 interview.

Tonight, the duo will perform the first of their two performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

In a press release, the concerts were titled One Last Time: A Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Listen to Tony and Gaga’s I Get A Kick Out Of You from Love For Sale now.

MTV will debut a video of the song I Get A Kick Out Of You on Friday, at 12 noon ET.