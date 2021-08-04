Liverpool’s probable XI will face Norwich under Jurgen Klopp Test nine starters against Bologna

The club is currently preparing Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for Norwich, ahead of its final pre-season friendly. Tomorrow, the Reds will face Bologna, a Serie A team. The Reds then travel to Merseyside for a two-game match. Osasuna and Athletic Club are at Anfield.

Liverpool will travel to Carrow Road on August 14 to take on Norwich in the Premier League opener. The Reds are determined to start well against Norwich, as they did in 2019/20 to win their first ever title.

After their participation at Copa America, the Brazilian trio Alisson and Fabinho joined the training camp. Jordan Henderson has yet to join the group.

Klopp slowly, but surely is assembling his team for the opener next week and has a good idea of who might be there.

Klopp will likely give his fringe players an opportunity to make their mark on the team by allowing them to play in one of the matches.

