Liverpool’s probable XI will face Norwich under Jurgen Klopp Test nine starters against Bologna

The club is currently preparing Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for Norwich, ahead of its final pre-season friendly. Tomorrow, the Reds will face Bologna, a Serie A team. The Reds then travel to Merseyside for a two-game match. Osasuna and Athletic Club are at Anfield.
Liverpool will travel to Carrow Road on August 14 to take on Norwich in the Premier League opener. The Reds are determined to start well against Norwich, as they did in 2019/20 to win their first ever title.
After their participation at Copa America, the Brazilian trio Alisson and Fabinho joined the training camp. Jordan Henderson has yet to join the group.
Klopp slowly, but surely is assembling his team for the opener next week and has a good idea of who might be there.
Klopp will likely give his fringe players an opportunity to make their mark on the team by allowing them to play in one of the matches.
To complete the defense, mainstays Trent Alexander Robertson and Andy Robertson will be at fullback.
Thiago Alcantara and James Milner could form the midfield.
Fabinho might not be available, but he will likely replace Milner at Norwich in the starting XI. Thiago then moves back to the No 6 position.
Firmino will likely be left out of the attack as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jonta are leading the charge.
Liverpool’s creativity may have to be rediscovered by Klopp, who is managing his health after his participation at Copa America.
Klopp’s thinking could be affected by big performances, but there are plenty of games to play before heading to East Anglia.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain will be one of many stars that knock on your door to make a difference.
Although he had a tough season, he has been looking bright during the friendlies. He scored the goal against Hertha in 4-3.
Curtis Jones also wants to show he is capable of replacing Gini Wijnaldum as Liverpool’s manager.
Liverpool to take on Norwich in the XI (4-3-3)Alisson, Robertson, Konate; Matip; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho; Thiago; Keita; Salah; Mane; Jota.
Publiated at Wed, 4 Aug 2021 8:54:16 +0000