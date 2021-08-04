Los Angeles Considers Requiring Vaccines To Enter Retail Restaurants, Gyms and Stores

The topline

According to local news sources, the Los Angeles City Council will be considering a proposal that would require individuals to prove they are vaccinated against coronavirus in order to gain entry to places such as bars, restaurants and shops. This requirement, if adopted, would make L.A. second largest city to implement this type of requirement, following a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Key Facts

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez and City Council Member Mitch O’Farrell, who are both Democrats, introduced the motion Wednesday. - Advertisement - According to KTLA, the proposed law requires that people living in L.A. show proof they’ve had at least one dose of Covid-19 to be allowed to enter bars, restaurants, shops, gyms, spas, cinemas, and other entertainment venues. The proposal is more restrictive than New York City’s requirement for people to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and performance venues. It is unclear if grocery stores would be considered part of retail establishments. A draft ordinance must be passed by Eric Garcetti, the L.A. City Council, and the Mayor Eric Garcetti if the motion is approved. - Advertisement - Forbes reached out to Los Angeles City Council for more information about the proposed timeline. They said they would have it available by Thursday.

Important Quote

“Enough is enough already,” said Martinez in a statement to local news outlets. The hospital workers and moms have given up their jobs, so our children cannot afford another year of school. There are three vaccines available that work, and they’re readily accessible. So what is it going to take for us to get the third one?

Important Background

Los Angeles is one of the cities in the U.S. that reinstated an indoor mask mandate last month to combat rising Covid-19 cases in the area. L.A. county reported over 2,800 new cases of Covid-19 on July 30 which rose from about 2,100 cases a week prior, according to the state’s Covid-19 tracker. The county has seen an increase in hospitalizations, which reached over 1,200 on August 1, compared to the 1,000 that were reported last week.

Continue reading

New York City Will Require Vaccines For Restaurants, Gyms, Concerts (Forbes)

With Cases Rising, Los Angeles Will Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Saturday (Forbes)

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 23.21:21 +0000