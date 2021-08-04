Man Utd to learn Saul Niguez transfer requirements with Red Devils Move – ‘In contact’

According to reports, Manchester United may bring Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford in the region of PS34million. This is if they decide to sign him this summer. In recent months, the Atletico Madrid player has been linked to a move into Premier League. Several clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are credited with having an interest in Saul. United, however, have also been noted as keen admirers. Last season, he played 33 games in La Liga as Atletico won the Spanish title for the first-time since 2014. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the boss of United is keen to improve his midfield players ahead of next season. A move for Saul might prove to be an enticing addition. Atletico's man has still five years to go on his current contract, but he is now reportedly considering his options as he considers his future and weighs the possibility of taking up a new challenge. United could make an approach to the midfielder over the next few weeks. They would need to spend between PS34m-PS38.3m, says Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert. JUST IN: Neves takes a clear position on transfer links between Arsenal and Man Utd.

Romano stated that Manchester United was among those clubs who were in touch with Saul Niguez's agent. They have an interest and see him as one of the best opportunities available on the market. A deal will be done for 40-45 million euros, but there is no bid. Atletico manager Diego Simeone admitted recently that he was disappointed by Saul's departure, but said that there would not be any grudges in that situation. In a press conference held last month, the 51-year old said that "we cannot ignore what is rumoured" DO NOT MISS

If he must leave, I'll give him a hug and wish him all the best. You can go to Barcelona, or anywhere else. " United has been in talks with several other midfield potential targets over the past months. These include Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich, West Ham United's Declan Rice and West Ham United's star Declan Rice. But, Saul is a much cheaper option for a maximum of PS38.3m. This could be a win-win situation in United's favor, given the club's continuing spending spree. Red Devils spent approximately PS77m to sign Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund's star player. Tom Heaton was also signed on a transfer for free. Want a pre-season preview of your club's season? Click here and get your copy.

Raphael Varane is expected to make an impending move that will increase the figure by at least another PS42m. This should be confirmed in the coming week. Solskjaer stated previously that he was looking for calculated additions to the United team as he prepares for another Premier League title. The Red Devils boss said that they hope to strengthen their team with at least two or three more players. We are far too behind for it to happen by itself. While we are not exactly where we want to be, our ambitions have been to get one step higher. However, there has been steady progress. “

