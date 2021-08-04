Microsoft’s One Book that Saved It (and) Satya Nadella’s Ultimate Leader Flex

When Satya Nadella stepped in to replace Steve Ballmer as Microsoft CEO, he had a huge undertaking in front of him.

Nadella was faced with the task of taking over an old, inefficient organization that had been known for being prone to internal conflict. He had to make it a respectable and innovative business and technology brand.

- Advertisement - This is the Microsoft that we all know. Microsoft is the market leader. Microsoft is the award-winning company. The everyone-wants-to-work-for-Microsoft Microsoft. Today, the company seems to be receiving a lot of praise.

It wasn’t always like that. A decade earlier, it was becoming increasingly clear that Microsoft was in danger of a slow demise. This was due to a stifling bureaucracy, and poor leadership. One year prior to Nadella’s appointment as CEO, the Guardian published the shocking headline: Microsoft once controlled the world. What went wrong?

Nadella’s arrival was a positive sign for the company.

One book can change the world

- Advertisement - He gave all the senior executives a book as one of his first acts. Nadella made this gesture as a “required reading” for leaders. It was the beginning of an enormous transformation in Microsoft’s culture and brand.

Marshall B. Rosenberg’s psychologist wrote Nonviolent Communication, a book that focuses on empathy and EQ.

Microsoft’s pre-Nadella days are a great example of how bad leaders can ruin an organization’s experience and results. Leaders, as research has shown, are the ones to set the example and expectations for how decisions are made and how individuals and teams function on a daily basis. Bad leaders are bad for business.

Nadella saw this, and realized that change was urgently needed. This is why you need to read. The basic idea of the book’s front cover is “Words Matter.” You can find common ground both professionally and personally with everyone, anyplace, anytime.

Longstanding research done by Harvard’s Daniel Goleman has shown there are four pillars of emotional intelligence:

- Advertisement - Self Awareness Self-Management Social Awareness Relations Management

Nadella was inspired by Rosenberg’s work. It addresses Points 3 & 4 of the equation for emotional intelligence. Nadella believes that it was the lack of empathy, and awareness of others, that caused Microsoft’s failure. He is a humble, down-to earth guy, who excels at creating relationships. He is the kind guy who always finishes first.

Let’s not be silly. This is not about niceties. There is more to emotional intelligence than the “good guys” surface. It’s a business acumen and a psychological recipe that allows for collective human creativity.

Nadella understands that people and teams perform best when they communicate effectively and share a common reality.