No surprise, the IAA 2021 auto show in Munich will be a major showcase for electric mobility and sustainability. This is the future of the automobile market and it’s time for automakers to get onboard. The IAA will feature urban mobility this year. This is not a significant change at MINI.

MINI will be present at the 2021 IAA. It will focus on urban mobility and sustainability. MINI will have a MINI Brand hub on Munich’s Lenbachplatz during the IAA. MINI claims that it is the “place” to be. The motto #BIGLOVE will be used on the hub, which represents love for your environment as well as your community. Man, peace and love.

On display will be the MINI Electric Pacesetter, the pace car for the current Formula E season, as well as the all-electric MINI Cooper SE and plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4. Also in attendance will be the MINI Vision Urbanaut concept car in the Open Space on the Max-Joseph-Platz.

It shouldn’t be surprising, however. MINI was founded on urban mobility. Mini was originally designed more than 50 years ago to provide a family vehicle that could be used on the London streets. The Mini’s small size and quick handling made it a popular choice in London from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. It was the first car that had sophisticated urban mobility and is still the best.

The only difference between then and now is propulsion. Now, MINI is looking to prove itself as an electric brand, one that can not only provide easy, comfortable, and fun urban mobility, but sustainability as well. MINI’s visions for the future will be on display in Munich soon enough.