News about Back 4 Blood open beta code and early access for Back 4 Blood

The Back 4 Blood early access codes for the next testing period have been sent out. Anyone who missed the beta will soon have full access to Back 4 Blood, with cross-play support and cross-gen support. - Advertisement - The launch will take place across multiple platforms including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Turtle Rock Studios confirmed that Back 4 Blood Early Access is available in three different ways. You can sign up via the official website, order the game pre-ordered, or use Twitch Drops.

How to earn an Early Access Code for Back 4 Blood through Twitch Drops. Sign in or create a WB Games account. Your Twitch account can be connected to your WB Games account. Go to the settings of your WB Games Account. - Advertisement - Once your Twitch accounts have been linked, you can watch a Twitch streamer play Back 4 Blood content for 60 minutes. This will earn you an Early Access Open Beta Code. To check how far you are, go to the Back 4 Blood Twitch Drops Homepage. To claim your Drop, visit the Back 4 Blood Twitch Drops Homepage once you have completed the task. You’ll get a message with the claim button if you are active on the channel during the time the mins watched requirement has been met. You can access your Early Access Open Beta Code for any platform from your WB Games account.

What is the BACK 4 BLOOD EASY ACCESS START TIME? Back 4 Blood Early Access will open at 8 p.m. BST, Thursday August 5th 2021. - Advertisement - This means North American gamers will be able to participate in the beta early access at noon PDT. It will continue until August 9th. Back 4 Blood added that pre-ordering was the best way to ensure entry into the Early Access section of Open Beta. You will be sent a code by the retailer to redeem your Back 4 Blood order if you have pre-ordered it at one of their participating retailers.

To redeem the Open Beta code, players must create or have a WB Games Account. Register even if you haven’t ordered yet to be eligible for Early Access. Registering does not guarantee Early Access access as the codes available are very limited. WHEN WILL THE BACK 4 BOLOOD OPEN BEETA START? On August 12, 2021, the Back 4 Blood Open Beta Beta will be made available to everyone. You don’t need to obtain a beta code, and the process is expected to begin at 8pm BST. The end of the period will not be extended. It is unclear whether any new content will be created or what will happen before August 16th.

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 17:42:44 +0000