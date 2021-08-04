Portugal: Update on Travel: More Brits are now permitted in Portugal – What are the new rules?

After being placed under separate rules due to their vaccine, Portugal opened its doors to five million British tourists. Some countries have refused to recognize certain AstraZeneca vaccines. This means that travellers who have been required to have full vaccinations cannot travel to those countries.

Portugal is one of 13 European nations that refused to recognize the Indian AstraZeneca dose.

Because of this specific batch, wannabe vacationmakers were turned away at the borders.

Although the AstraZeneca vaccination has been widely distributed in the UK, many recipients were unable to travel outside the UK to certain European countries because a particular batch made in India had not been approved for use by the European Medicines Agency.

The batch was approved but is not identical in chemical composition to any other AstraZeneca vaccinations.