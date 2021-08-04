“Problematic”: Spanish Expats are granted access to healthcare but Brit warns about ‘difficulty’

A Place in the Sun, in collaboration with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Department of Health and Social Care, found that 46 percent of Britons did not know their EHIC allows them free healthcare in Spain and other EU countries.

It isn’t just for foreign expats, it also applies to British tourists on vacation.

EHIC cards can be used in hospitals or clinics across the EU.

Britons will be able to apply for the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), which provides the same access after the expiration of the current card.

