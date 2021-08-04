PS Plus vs Games with Gold: Disappointed Month for PlayStation Subscribers

For August 2021, the PS Plus and Xbox Games With Gold are available.

Sony dropped the ball after an amazing year with PlayStation Plus games for free, but it seems like they have lost their way in August.

Subscribers to Plus can now download the brand-new Battle Royale game Hunter’s Arena Legends for PlayStation5.

This is on top of Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4).

From now through Tuesday September 7, all three PlayStation Plus games can be downloaded.

Xbox Game with Gold subscribers can download Darksiders 3 or Lost Planet 3 right now.

On August 16, Yooka Laylee, a 3D platformer, will follow. Also on August 16th, the classic SNK fighting title Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

It seems like the perfect time to battle Xbox and PlayStation in the Battle of the Monthly Games.

Is it possible for Sony to win despite having a weak line-up? Or has Microsoft won a surprising victory against PlayStation?