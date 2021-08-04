Rihanna Officially is a Billionaire, and the Richest Female The World’s Best Musician

- Advertisement -

Forbes has announced that Rihanna, a superstar artist and entrepreneur, was the most recent woman to be inducted into the club of billionaires.

According to the outlet, her net worth is now at $1.7 billion making her the richest female singer in the world.

She is 33 years old and has enjoyed commercial success with her music, eight studio albums and endless collaborations. Fenty Beauty was founded in 2017 by Fenty Beauty CEO.

Fenty Beauty is 50% owned by Rihanna, while the remaining half of Fenty Beauty is held by luxury goods company LVMH. Bernard Arnault, who runs LVMH, infamously dethroned Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world earlier this week.

Forbes reports that Forbes has estimated that $1.4 billion of her earnings are from her beauty brand. Next is her lingerie business, Savage x Fenty which Forbes says is worth $270 million.

She is building a brand that’s not her own. It’s not just about Rihanna,” Shannon Coyne, cofounder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors told Forbes. Even if her music isn’t your favorite, it’s clear that she has a unique style and influence in fashion and beauty.

Rihanna has approximately 103 million Instagram fans and 102.5million followers on Twitter.

