Celebrities

Romeo Beckham and Mia put on a love-up show Regan during recent countryside getaway

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan put on a loving-up show as they snuggle up in the countryside during a recent getaway

The couple regularly shares sweet photos of their relationship on social media.

Romeo Beckham was more in love than ever when he posed with Mia Regan, his girlfriend from their countryside vacation.

In images posted to Instagram by Mia on Tuesday, the 18-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham cut an elegant figure wearing a bright tie-dye T shirt as he cuddled with Mia (18-year-old model).

Happy couple: Romeo Beckham looked more loved-up than ever as he cosied up to girlfriend Mia Regan in new snaps from their recent countryside getaway

The pair were inseparable in one photo as Romeo wrapped his arms around Mia in a beautiful blue gingham gown.

Another image shows the couple laughing as they enjoy a sunset bike ride in their romantic getaway.

Mia Moochger (known on Instagram under Mimi Moochger) captioned the pair of photos with: “Mood switch, hehehe.”

Mia was astonished when she posted a picture of herself in a string bikini with a silk rainbow scarf to social media last month.

Sweet: The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 18, cut a trendy figure in a colourful tie-dye T-shirt as he cuddled and laughed with model Mia, 18, in images shared to her Instagram on Tuesday

As she was working her angles during the UK heatwave, the beauty showed off her toned abs with retro-style swimwear.

This model paired the bikini in pink with a choker made of pearls and a necklace that was gold charm chained.

Romeo and Mia are now dating after two years. They celebrated their second anniversary in May. Both appear to have started a modeling career, while Romeo is also working on his football.

The couple celebrated their anniversary by sharing a number of love-up photos, including one in which Mia tries to make a joke of Romeo.

Stunner: Last month, Mia stunned as she modelled a string bikini and silk rainbow scarf on social media

“2 Years of NUFIN, BUT I LOVEEE!” Online model: “Grateful for you stink!”

Romeo uploaded a black and white image of him cuddling up with his girlfriend. It was captioned by four love hearts.

They looked even more in love as they smiled and touched their faces during the PDA photo.

Mia posted the image to her Instagram feed because she was publicly declaring her admiration for the young footballer.

Sweet: Romeo and Mia have been dating for two years - having marked their anniversary in May and are both forging careers as models

Romeo Beckham and Mia put on a love-up show Regan during recent countryside getaway
