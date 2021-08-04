Romeo Beckham and Mia put on a love-up show Regan during recent countryside getaway

- Advertisement -

The couple regularly shares sweet photos of their relationship on social media.

Romeo Beckham was more in love than ever when he posed with Mia Regan, his girlfriend from their countryside vacation.

In images posted to Instagram by Mia on Tuesday, the 18-year-old son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham cut an elegant figure wearing a bright tie-dye T shirt as he cuddled with Mia (18-year-old model).

Romano Beckham and Mia Regan look happy together: New snaps taken at their latest getaway in the countryside show that Romeo Beckham was more relaxed than ever.

- Advertisement -

The pair were inseparable in one photo as Romeo wrapped his arms around Mia in a beautiful blue gingham gown.

Another image shows the couple laughing as they enjoy a sunset bike ride in their romantic getaway.

Mia Moochger (known on Instagram under Mimi Moochger) captioned the pair of photos with: “Mood switch, hehehe.”

Mia was astonished when she posted a picture of herself in a string bikini with a silk rainbow scarf to social media last month.

Sweet: 18-year-old David Beckham was a stylish figure wearing a bright tie-dye Tshirt and he laughed and cuddled with Mia (18-year-old model). Images were shared by Mia’s Instagram account on Tuesday

- Advertisement -

As she was working her angles during the UK heatwave, the beauty showed off her toned abs with retro-style swimwear.

This model paired the bikini in pink with a choker made of pearls and a necklace that was gold charm chained.

Romeo and Mia are now dating after two years. They celebrated their second anniversary in May. Both appear to have started a modeling career, while Romeo is also working on his football.

The couple celebrated their anniversary by sharing a number of love-up photos, including one in which Mia tries to make a joke of Romeo.

Surprise: Mia was a stunner last month when she modeled a string bikini with a silk rainbow scarf via social media

“2 Years of NUFIN, BUT I LOVEEE!” Online model: “Grateful for you stink!”

Romeo uploaded a black and white image of him cuddling up with his girlfriend. It was captioned by four love hearts.

They looked even more in love as they smiled and touched their faces during the PDA photo.

Mia posted the image to her Instagram feed because she was publicly declaring her admiration for the young footballer.