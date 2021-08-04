Stock shortages in PS5 are finally over – but not before. The short-term

Stock shortages in PlayStation 5 could soon be the end, at least for the near term.
Customers have struggled to get the PS5 at their local stores since its launch last November.
Nine months later, the PlayStation 5 consoles sell almost immediately, despite steady restocking.
Sony previously disclosed that manufacturing was affected by the shortage of semiconductors. This has resulted in stock shortages.
The shortages may be over, but that is a good thing. HirokiTotoki, Sony’s CFO (via VGC), said that the company had enough parts in stock to reach its sales goals.
Totoki stated that the shortage in semiconductors had an impact on many areas. He also revealed that he has taken various actions to address this issue.
We have the chips necessary to meet the PS5 target of selling 50,000 units this year. We aren’t concerned about the shortage of semiconductors.
Sony expects to sell 14.8 Million units before March 2022. This means that you will be in a position to purchase a console very soon.
It’s positive news, but there is concern that problems with semiconductors could recur.
Stock shortages may return next year and could last quite a while.
You can bookmark some popular stock checking accounts to help you get the best chance at securing your console.
These include Digital Foundry Deals and Stock Informer.
You’re sure to enjoy some amazing games if you can get your hands on a PS5.
Deathloop is one of these games, and it’s the latest from Dishonored & Prey.
The game lets players control an assassin who is trapped on Blackreef’s mysterious island time loop. To avoid repeating the same day, you must assassinate 8 targets before the day begins over.
Learn from every cycle. Explore new routes, get intel and discover new tools and weapons. Break the cycle by doing whatever you can.
Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 6 are some of the other upcoming PS5 titles.
