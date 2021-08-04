Stock shortages in PS5 are finally over – but not for the long term

Stock shortages in PlayStation 5 could soon be the end, at least for the near term.

Customers have struggled to get the PS5 at their local stores since its launch last November.

Nine months later, the PlayStation 5 consoles sell almost immediately, despite steady restocks.

Sony previously disclosed that manufacturing was affected by the shortage of semiconductors. This has resulted in stock shortages.

The shortages may be over, but that is a good thing. HirokiTotoki, Sony’s CFO (via VGC), said that the company had enough parts in stock to reach its sales goals.

Totoki stated that the shortage in semiconductors had an impact on many areas. He also revealed that he has taken various actions to address this issue.

We have the chips necessary to meet the PS5 target of selling 50,000 units this year. We aren’t concerned about the shortage of semiconductors.

Sony expects to sell 14.8 Million units before March 2022. This means that you will be in a position to purchase a console very soon.