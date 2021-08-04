The Beauty and the Geek final attracts good TV ratings 665,000 metro viewers

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday night, a large audience gathered at Chanel Nine for the uplifting Beauty and The Geek finale.

Producers of the series were pleased to hear that the show attracted 665,000 viewers according Mumbrella.

Although this is an increase from the 548,000 viewers who saw the 2014 finale, the show was still far below Seven’s coverage on the Tokyo Olympics.

BATG’s last episode attracted 588,000 viewers before it jumped sharply when Keira and Lachlan were named the winners.

They received the highest number of votes from the previous eliminated contestants, and they were chosen by Sophie Monk as their pairing early in the season.

The reality dating show’s happy ending was not enough. In fact, the Tokyo Olympics decimated all competition on free-to-air stations.

After the evening block, which featured Seven’s Olympics coverage, viewers flocked to 1.143 million and dropped slightly to 1.016 millions throughout the night.

For all key demographics, the evening Olympics session came out as the best for each age group.

Beauty and the Geek was unable to compete with Seven’s The Chase Australia which managed 772k metro viewers.

The dating show did however beat Ten’s Australian Survivor series Brains vs Brawn which attracted 595,000 viewers.

Seven has now captured a solid half of the audience’s share.

With a share of 20.1%, Nine came in close second.