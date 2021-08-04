These are the 9 most important remaining NBA agents who have not been paid yet

The NBA’s free agency began with a frenzied start, as soon as the moratorium window was opened Tuesday evening at 6:pm. ET. ET.

Although the second day of free agency did not have as much excitement, it brought us Carmelo Anthony and DeMar DeRozan to the Bulls. Day three’s highlights included John Collins’ extension for $125 million with the Atlanta Hawks and Spencer Dinwiddie signing-and-trade to Washington Wizards. Every signing is being tracked here.

Is there anyone still open on the market for free agents? We are glad you asked. These are the top nine players in free agency. As new players join the board, we will be updating this list.

1. Kawhi Leonard

Leonard was both the top-rated free agent and one of the most sought after players on the open market this year. Leonard, a two-time Finals MVP, is currently 30 and recovering from surgery for a torn ACL sustained in round 2 of the playoffs. We feel like Leonard will return to LA at any time, although we don’t yet know whether he wants a long-term or short-term contract. If the Clippers don’t win their title dream, it’s possible that Leonard could be eligible for a new deal.

2. Dennis Schroder

Schroder may not be having a good time after turning down a $80 million extension contract from the Lakers. He was apparently seeking between $100 and 120 million. After Russell Westbrook was traded to the Lakers, we know that Schroder won’t return to LA. The Lakers also added more depth in their backcourt with Wayne Ellington and Malik Monk.

Schroder is the next point guard to be considered. We will see what he does next season, and whether he gets the best deal or the highest amount of money.

3. Danny Green

Green turned 34 last year and remains one of the most reliable 3-and-3 wings in the league. Green is coming off a great season for the Philadelphia 76ers. He hit 40.5 percent on 6.3 attempts each game. For the second consecutive year, he also had a steal rate of above 2.3%.

Green and the Sixers were still far apart as of last week, while other teams were in pursuit. Green played all of the 69 games for Philadelphia’s top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference playoffs. With his shooting and defense skills, Green is a role player that can help make a difference in a team’s chances of winning.

4. Kelly Oubre

Oubre had hoped to get a lucrative contract with the Golden State Warriors after his season, but the funds he isn’t seeing are not yet available. At 6’7, the 25-year old Oubre is a big wing with 7’2 wingspan. He just finished a season in which he averaged 15.4 ppg and six rebounds per match. These numbers are impressive for a player just 25 years old, however Oubre finished last season with 70 turnovers and 73% assists on a team that included Stephen Curry.

Oubre often believes that his shooting is what makes him valuable. Oubre shot 1-for-21 in December from 3 and finished the year with an average of 31.6 percent from the behind the arc. His upside potential is high.

5. Reggie Jackson

Jackson just came off an impressive playoff run with Clippers, which saw him confirm his value as a combo guard following being purchased by the Pistons in the midst of the bubble. Jackson played a crucial role in LA’s Western Conference Finals run, scoring 17.8 points per contest. Jackson, 31, made big strides as a shooter. He hit 40.8 per cent of his threes with 7.5 attempts in the playoffs.

It feels like another LA return, but it is possible for a team with more cap space to steal him.

6. Josh Hart

Hart, another 3-and-D wing who was traded with the Lakers for Anthony Davis is a transfer to the Pelicans. Although he was an excellent piece alongside Zion Williamson, his shooting dropped a little with 32.6 percent from deep. Hart injured his thumb and was unable to play the remainder of the season. New Orleans is likely to match Hart’s offer because he is an unrestricted free agent.

7. Lauri Markkanen

Initially, Markkanen looked like the Bulls’ cornerstone. However, he didn’t make significant improvements in his four first years of being in the league. He was a 7-foot tall man who finally fulfilled his potential as a shotmaker last season. His triples were made from behind the arc in 40.2 percent, on an average of 5.8 attempts each game. Markkanen struggles with his defensive game and cannot create his shot. However, a team that has a highly-trained facilitator might unlock the potential upside that was once found in Markkanen’s former No. 7 overall draft pick.

The Bulls can also match any offer because he is a restricted-free agent.

8. Lou Williams

Williams, a bucket-getter with three Sixth Man of the year awards under his belts, is an established leader. Williams was traded to Atlanta from the Clippers for the Hawks in the middle of the season and came off the Atlanta Eastern Conference Finals bench. He will be 35 before the season but could still play a part as a bench scorer.

9. Andre Iguodala

In January Iguodala turns 38. However, his experience and defense around the perimeter could help him to be a strong contender for the playoffs. It feels like this is a fight between the Warriors and Lakers.

Publited at Thu, Aug 5, 2021 00.08:33 +0000