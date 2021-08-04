Timo Werner’s comments indicate that he would love Romelu Lukaku moves to Chelsea

When asked about Havertz, Werner said that it felt like their relationship was growing.

“Ofcourse, we know each other’s language and are close friends so it is not surprising that we share a great relationship. But now, it can be shown on the pitch.

“At the start of this season, we each had our problems and couldn’t look after one another. But now, both can manage it well and are able to help the other.

On the pitch, it’s mainly me to him right now, so that’s not a problem. It doesn’t really matter who goals, we just want to win.

