Quantcast
18.4 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Updated to Version 2.0.0 of Pokemon Snap

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Updated to Version 2.0.0 of Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap has been in quieter times lately. Although the game is available for Nintendo Switch since a while, there have not been many post-launch updates. Some bugs were fixed by a couple of late May updates, but that was all. It seems like The Pokemon Company has made a change.

Overnight, a new update to New Pokemon Snap was released. After you have updated the game, it will be running version 2.0.0. The update was more than just bug fixings. Three new zones have been created that include 20 additional Pokemon. They also contain new stickers and profile icons. Below are the patch notes.

  • Three new areas were added to the map: Secret Side Path and Mightywide River.
    • The new locations also include 20 brand new Pokemon.
  • We have added additional research titles, profiles icons, photo filters and stickers to our site.
  • The search options available for photos of other players have been updated.
  • To improve your game-play experience, we also addressed other issues.
- Advertisement -

Source

Publiated at Wed, 4 Aug 2021 08:02:18 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMINI will promote Urban Mobility in 2021 at the IAA
Updated to Version 2.0.0 of Pokemon Snap
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. We aggregate and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks