Van Carrying More Than Two Dozen Crashes North Of U.S.-Mexico Border, Killing 10

Multiple news sources reported that a van transporting more than 20 passengers collided in Texas’ Brooks County north of the U.S. border.

According to Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez, the van, which contained 30 people, lost control and veered off a road. It then hit a lightpost Wednesday afternoon. - Advertisement - Martinez stated that 10 persons were killed, including the driver. The rest were hurt. Martinez claims that most passengers were likely migrants. Fox News reported that 10 people were killed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Forbes repeated requests for comments from DPS did not receive a response.

Important Background

Brooks County is a sparsely populated territory with just over 7,000 residents spread across nearly 1,000 square miles. The Rio Grande Valley is 50 miles away. In recent months, there has been a significant increase in the number of migrant detentions at the border with Mexico. Brooks County is a popular destination for migrants who are on the way to Mexico’s interior. Many of them travel on foot. This treacherous route has led to many deaths over recent years.

Tangent

About five months ago, a Ford Expedition with 25 passengers crashed in southern California, killing 13 people. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said all of the deceased passengers are believed to have entered the United States illegally, and suggested the overcrowded van was tied to a human smuggling operation.

Publiated at Thu, 05 August 2021 02:52:01 +0000