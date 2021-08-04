VIDEO: The ALPINA XB7 reaches 270km/h in this video Autobahn

It’s a stunning car, the ALPINA XB7. It’s absurd. A two-and-a half-ton SUV with 612 horsepower twin turbocharged V8 is not even necessary in this world. It’s so awesome that you won’t care if it drives. Despite its weight, the XB7 can go faster than a mid-sized aircraft carrier. It is so fast that the XB7 can go supercar speeds on Autobahn. This was evident in AutoTopNL’s POV video.

This video shows that entering the ALPINA XB7 is like being in an isolated chamber. When you enter the ALPINA XB7, it is so silent that your heartbeat can be heard. Although it’s a lot of hyperbole, you can still get the idea. This is why the performance that’s to come seems so out of sync with the rest. The expression “iron fist in velvet glove” has never been more fitting.

The XB7 just flies on the German Autobahn. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is similar to BMW’s N63 standard engine, but the XB7 has been upgraded with new turbos and new intakes. New pistons have also been added. The big V8 produces 612 horsepower and 590 lbft of torque. This allows the XB7, which is a moonsize, to travel at speeds of 270km/h (168 mph on Autobahn). You’re crazy if you didn’t think it was that fast, which you can in today’s world of YouTubers. This is insane and terrifying.

Or at least it should be. Shockingly, it actually doesn’t look all that unnerving, which is as alarming as the speed itself. The ALPINA XB7 remains completely composed and effortlessly stable, even at speeds that would make sports cars struggle. It’s even more impressive when you consider the XB7 seemingly has the aerodynamic properties of a brick.

The ALPINA XB7 is a fantastic, amazing, completely insane, absolutely ridiculous and totally awesome car. I have driven it on road and tracks. It is a contradiction in terms of its design and I absolutely love it.

