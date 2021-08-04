Vieira hopes Zaha is part of an exciting Palace Project

Patrick Vieira hopes Wilfried Zaha stays at Crystal Palace, as the club enters a new exciting era.

Roy Hodgson was the former Arsenal captain and this summer, he succeeded him as manager. He has managed not only an overhaul of the squad but also the introduction of a possession-based style of football.

- Advertisement -

Although player turnover has led to the departure of veteran players like Gary Cahill and Patrick van Aanholt, Zaha isn’t one Vieira wants any time soon. Despite the fact that the 28-year old previously stated his desire for a challenge.

Vieira spoke to Sky Sports News and said that he was aware of Wilfried Zaha’s situation in recent years, but they had a great conversation. He is a good friend, and I look forward to getting to work with him.

He’s an extremely talented player in the league, and we won’t lose him.

“All of the players can see the goals and the future direction of the club. We’ve signed some very exciting new players and that is a good sign.

- Advertisement -

“I am hopeful Wilfried will join that effort and I look forward to working alongside him to try to lift Palace as high possible.”

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player



Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison says the appointment of Patrick Vieira fits the project at his old club

Vieira encourages patience and a ‘new cycle’

Vieira, who has previously worked in New York City and Nice as a manager, is positive about his new role. However, he also encourages patience while his team gets to grips.

Vieira said, “We’re an ambitious club that wants to be a champion football team,”

- Advertisement -

We believe that we have a great squad, but we also have to realize some players may need to take their time and express themselves.

We can’t help but be proud of the talented young players we have developed, but it is important to set realistic expectations.

The Premier League can be challenging. We’re entering a new season where some of our experienced players have been replaced by some talented young players with no Premier League experience.

We’ll need to take a bit more time in order for everything to work properly and strike the perfect balance.

Use Chrome browser to access a better video player



Patrick Vieira faces a rebuilding project at Crystal Palace which makes his appointment a big gamble, according to Danny Mills

Crystal Palace: What should they do in the summer of 2009?

Crystal Palace has had trouble scoring again. Crystal Palace scored 41 goals and ranked 15th in the Premier League. They are still looking for a consistent goal scorer.

Wilfried Zaha, Benteke and Benteke each reached double figures. However it is concerning that Eberechi Eze was the third highest scorer with four.

Michy Batshuayi was subject to a second frustrating loan period at the club, and Jean-Philippe Mateta, January’s signing has not yet started. Benteke has signed a new contract but may have to sign another striker.

Palace has been rocked by Eze’s Achilles injury for a long time. However, the arrival of Michael Olise from Reading should ease the pain.

Sky Sports has the summer transfer window.

Follow all of the transfer news on Sky Sports Digital Platforms, including all the latest rumours and transfers. You also have access to all developments via Sky Sports News.

Publiated at Wednesday, 4 Aug 2021 21.07:19 (+0000).